Mike Kelly: 100 Days of Trump: Notes ...

Mike Kelly: 100 Days of Trump: Notes from the Road

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: NorthJersey.com

As I write this, I am sitting in a hotel room only a few hundred yards from where President Abraham Lincoln delivered his historic "Gettysburg Address" and called for his divided nation to come together. Mike Kelly: 100 Days of Trump: Notes from the Road As I write this, I am sitting in a hotel room only a few hundred yards from where President Abraham Lincoln delivered his historic "Gettysburg Address" and called for his divided nation to come together.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NorthJersey.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Sat Gay Gettysburg Guy 17
Shed foundation question Apr 19 Gettysburg Gay Bars 4
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Apr 17 Pink Eye 565
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Apr 14 Pork 45
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Apr 9 Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Apr 8 Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Apr 7 Jones 6
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,893 • Total comments across all topics: 280,531,530

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC