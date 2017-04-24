Locals seek funds to honor last fallen soldiersa

Gettysburg residents are raising money to honor the last soldiers to die on the Gettysburg battlefield- almost 60 years after the famed Civil War battle. Locals seek funds to honor last fallen soldiers at Gettysburg Gettysburg residents are raising money to honor the last soldiers to die on the Gettysburg battlefield- almost 60 years after the famed Civil War battle.

