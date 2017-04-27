'Jihad Watch' director, professor bring opposinga

'Jihad Watch' director, professor bri...

'Jihad Watch' director, professor bring opposing

Robert Spencer, an author of a blog and books on jihad and Islamic terrorism, will host a presentation at Gettysburg College on May 3. 'Jihad Watch' director, professor bring opposing views to Gettysburg Robert Spencer, an author of a blog and books on jihad and Islamic terrorism, will host a presentation at Gettysburg College on May 3. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2ppT0ku Gettysburg College will host Robert Spencer, the director of Jihad Watch and author of books on jihad and Islamic terrorism, on Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

