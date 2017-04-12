Adams County voters: Is your polling place changing? If you live in Littlestown or Carroll Valley, your polling place might be changing ahead of the May primary. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2ooXKnQ Anna Reid, 3, peeks out of the voting booth as she waits for her mom to finish voting at the Cumberland Township Municipal Building in Gettysburg during the Pennsylvania primaries on April 26, 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.