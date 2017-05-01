In Harrisburg, Trump touts his first 100 days, boasts the fight is "just beginning"

President Trump delivered a slashing, campaign-style speech here to mark his 100th day in office, accusing the media of lying about his success and saying he would rather spend the day with "much better people" in Pennsylvania than those in Washington. "Make no mistake: we are just beginning in our fight to make America great again," Trump told a raucous and loyal crowd at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex, many wearing his signature red "Make America Great Again" hats.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.