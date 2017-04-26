In Gettysburg speech, Trump made 100 days of promises. Did he keep them?
The first 100 days has been the traditional yardstick of a president's early achievements since Franklin Roosevelt. But no candidate in history laid out a first 100-day agenda as explicit as the one President Trump announced last October.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg Burning
|5 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|Apr 22
|Gay Gettysburg Guy
|17
|Shed foundation question
|Apr 19
|Gettysburg Gay Bars
|4
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Apr 17
|Pink Eye
|565
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|Apr 14
|Pork
|45
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC