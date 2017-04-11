Five words on a 19-year-old document led Hellam Township to halt Kinsley's plan to destroy the farmhouse, which has ties to the Underground Railroad. Hellam blocks Kinsley's plan to raze Mifflin House Five words on a 19-year-old document led Hellam Township to halt Kinsley's plan to destroy the farmhouse, which has ties to the Underground Railroad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.