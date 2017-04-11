Hellam blocks Kinsley's plan to raze Mifflin House
Five words on a 19-year-old document led Hellam Township to halt Kinsley's plan to destroy the farmhouse, which has ties to the Underground Railroad. Hellam blocks Kinsley's plan to raze Mifflin House Five words on a 19-year-old document led Hellam Township to halt Kinsley's plan to destroy the farmhouse, which has ties to the Underground Railroad.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|20 hr
|Cheval
|9
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
|Conversation took place between Davenport and...
|Apr 7
|Jones
|6
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|Apr 7
|Jones
|4
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Apr 4
|Steve Gratman
|627
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Mar 31
|LineDazzle
|564
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC