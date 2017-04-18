Gettysburg set to add another winery ...

Gettysburg set to add another winery tasting room

Monday Apr 17 Read more: PennLive.com

Buddy Boy Winery in Duncannon, Perry County, expects to open a tasting room at 777 Baltimore St. sometime during the next month. It will join Adams County Winery , Hauser Estate Winery and Reid's Orchard Winery from Pennsylvania and Knob Hall Winery from western Maryland with tasting rooms in downtown Gettysburg, where business is only beginning to pick up ahead of the summer rush.

Read more at PennLive.com.

