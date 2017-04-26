There are on the Bangor Daily News story from Yesterday, titled Gettysburg Burning. In it, Bangor Daily News reports that:

Seen on April 12, deep black identifies where an April 10, 2017 fire burned hot on the fields between Little Round Top and Crawford Avenue at Gettysburg National Military Park . National Park Service fire crews conducted a "prescribed burn" to remove the invasive species and woody shrubs taking over the open terrain on the western slope of Little Round Top.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Bangor Daily News.