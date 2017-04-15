Find out what schools received Totem Pole Awarda

Find out what schools received Totem ...

Find out what schools received Totem Pole Award nominations

Saturday Apr 15

Find out what schools received Totem Pole Award nominations Shippensburg and Gettysburg high schools received the most nominations, with 12. Waynesboro got 11. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://ponews.co/2oefXDQ Students from Shippensburg Area Senior High School perform a slection from Disney's Beauty and the Beast at the 2016 Totem Pole Playhouse Awards at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, PA, on Sunday, May 15, 2016. Ed Gotwalt, owner and namesake of Mister Ed's Elephant Museum, presents the award for an outstanding performance by an actor in a supporting role at the 2016 Totem Pole Playhouse Awards at the Majestic Theater in Gettysburg, PA, on Sunday, May 15, 2016.

