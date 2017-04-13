Einstein, Dolly Parton, Wolf Man and more up fora
Einstein, Dolly Parton, Wolf Man and more up for bid in Gettysburg Dolly Parton, Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King Jr. are coming to Gettysburg - in wax form. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2os94Qc Follow the Leaders Wax Museum in Warm Springs, Georgia is shipping around 60 wax figures to Gettysburg for an auction at the Eisenhower Complex on May 13. Pa Onsite Auction Company will hold an auction of around 60 wax figures on May 13 at the Eisenhower Complex in Gettysburg, including a likeness of Albert Einstein.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
|22 hr
|DiBo
|10
|Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa
|Apr 9
|Badlands
|4
|gettysburg strippers?
|Apr 8
|Male dancer
|11
|Conversation took place between Davenport and...
|Apr 7
|Jones
|6
|Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa
|Apr 7
|Jones
|4
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Apr 4
|Steve Gratman
|627
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Mar 31
|LineDazzle
|564
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC