Einstein, Dolly Parton, Wolf Man and more up fora

Einstein, Dolly Parton, Wolf Man and more up for bid in Gettysburg Dolly Parton, Albert Einstein and Martin Luther King Jr. are coming to Gettysburg - in wax form. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2os94Qc Follow the Leaders Wax Museum in Warm Springs, Georgia is shipping around 60 wax figures to Gettysburg for an auction at the Eisenhower Complex on May 13. Pa Onsite Auction Company will hold an auction of around 60 wax figures on May 13 at the Eisenhower Complex in Gettysburg, including a likeness of Albert Einstein.

