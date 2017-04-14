Donated pet oxygen masks help save your furry friends in Adams County
An Adam's County fire house needed oxygen masks to help save pets at emergencies. That's when a local veterinary hospital got involved and donated six sets to Gettysburg Volunteer Fire Company.
