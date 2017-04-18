Dinosaur fossils and the Civil War evoke history in Gettysburg
A dinosaur footprint fossil on one of the stones of the stone bridge that carries South Confederate Avenue over Plum Run at Gettysburg National Military Park. The one pictured here is that of anchisauripus sillimani, a lion-sized meat eater that walked on two legs and roamed Pennsylvania approximately 200 million years ago.
