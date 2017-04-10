Ag secretary impressed by local econo...

Ag secretary impressed by local economic strategy

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: PennLive.com

He made the remarks during a speech at the Perry County Chamber of Commerce's annual dinner on April 7 at Little Buffalo State Park. The secretary spent much of his speech talking about the challenges and successes that rural communities have seen over the years while pursuing economic development.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) Fri Pork 45
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Thu DiBo 10
News Man charged with child rape after boy reportsa Apr 9 Badlands 4
gettysburg strippers? Apr 8 Male dancer 11
Conversation took place between Davenport and... Apr 7 Jones 6
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Apr 7 Jones 4
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) Apr 4 Steve Gratman 627
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,001 • Total comments across all topics: 280,320,807

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC