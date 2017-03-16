York County saw several small Civil W...

York County saw several small Civil War skirmishes

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: The York Daily Record

York County saw several small Civil War skirmishes I recently posted a blog entry about a small engagement during the Gettysburg Campaign in Dover Township between Jeb... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2m4Xc8y I recently posted a blog entry about a small engagement during the Gettysburg Campaign in Dover Township between Jeb Stuart's rear guard and a Union reconnaissance patrol that was shadowing his movements through York County. That posting promptly in inquiry about other largely unknown skirmishes or engagements within the county during the Civil War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Davenport, why do you talk to yourself? 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 58
Conversation took place between Davenport and... 5 hr Fitus T Bluster 1
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) 23 hr Pillowbiters 32
News State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14) Tue Busted 10
Sad history...showed incompetence of C + Y Mar 11 Child Advocate 11
News Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped Mar 11 Fitus T Bluster 2
News Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13) Mar 9 Costard 211
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,027 • Total comments across all topics: 279,590,560

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC