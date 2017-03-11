Review: a Johna by Annie Baker is odd, irresistible

The Bay Area fell in love with the plays of Annie Baker almost all at once. The East Coast playwright hit the region with three of her "Vermont Plays" over the course of a few months in 2012, when she was only 30: first "Body Awareness" at Berkeley's Aurora Theatre Company, then "The Aliens" at San Francisco Playhouse, then "Circle Mirror Transformation" at Marin Theatre Company.

