Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped
A Hamilton Township man was charged after he allegedly videotaped himself having sex with a 15-year-old girl of Arendtsville. Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped A Hamilton Township man was charged after he allegedly videotaped himself having sex with a 15-year-old girl of Arendtsville.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Davenport
|8
|Sad history...showed incompetence of C + Y
|Sat
|Child Advocate
|11
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|27
|Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Davenport, why do you talk to yourself?
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|40
|Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13)
|Mar 9
|Costard
|211
|Gettysburg man pleads no contest in stabbing case (Dec '12)
|Mar 9
|Costard
|40
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC