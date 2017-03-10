Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped
There are 2 comments on the Chambersburg Public Opinion story from Friday Mar 10, titled Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped. In it, Chambersburg Public Opinion reports that:
A Hamilton Township man was charged after he allegedly videotaped himself having sex with a 15-year-old girl of Arendtsville.
#1 Friday Mar 10
Very close to Gettysburg. I wonder how many times this man preyed upon children in Gettysburg?. Probably oftentimes.
Gettysburg disgusts me.
#2 Saturday Mar 11
You have been exposed on the San Fran topix Dee Dee Dee. You are one creepy clown.
