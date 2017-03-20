Police log: Driver reportedly points gun ata
A man with a beard in a silver four door car is accused of pointing a gun at a 38-year-old man's car while passing him on Carlisle Pike noon on March 18, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg.
