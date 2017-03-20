Police log: Driver reportedly points ...

Police log: Driver reportedly points gun ata

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 20 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

A man with a beard in a silver four door car is accused of pointing a gun at a 38-year-old man's car while passing him on Carlisle Pike noon on March 18, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg. Police log: Driver reportedly points gun at another vehicle A man with a beard in a silver four door car is accused of pointing a gun at a 38-year-old man's car while passing him on Carlisle Pike noon on March 18, according to Pennsylvania State Police, Gettysburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Professor Davenport 1 hr Fitus T Bluster 3
Sad history...showed incompetence of C + Y 2 hr Fitus T Bluster 27
News Park Service to burn parts of Gettysburga (Sep '16) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 5
News State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14) Wed Fitus T Bluster 19
gettysburg strippers? Wed Fitus T Bluster 3
Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer Tue Fitus T Bluster 11
News Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13) Tue Davenport 214
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Wall Street
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,621 • Total comments across all topics: 279,755,639

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC