Oak Lawn cemetery case might head to trial
Oak Lawn cemetery case might head to trial James H. Delaney allegedly defrauded customers out of more than $1 million in prepaid burial items. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://evesun.co/2nIFgkg Police charged the former owner of Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens in Cumberland Township on July 5 for allegedly mishandling more than $1 million that customers had used to pre-pay for funeral merchandise they never received.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|32 min
|Pink Eye
|623
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|1 hr
|Davenport
|563
|Davenport getting married.
|19 hr
|Glass of Port
|9
|Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped
|Mon
|Bobrick
|7
|Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer
|Mon
|Bobrick
|19
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Mar 25
|Fitus T Bluster
|40
|State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14)
|Mar 25
|Fitus T Bluster
|21
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC