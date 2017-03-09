I am an American: Ophelia Chambliss brings peoplea
I am an American: Ophelia Chambliss brings people together through art "Art opens doors. It makes it easier for people to talk about difficult subjects."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sad history...showed incompetence of C + Y
|6 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|10
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|27
|Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Davenport, why do you talk to yourself?
|11 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|40
|Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13)
|Thu
|Costard
|211
|Gettysburg man pleads no contest in stabbing case (Dec '12)
|Thu
|Costard
|40
|Adams County man arrested on child pornography ... (Aug '15)
|Thu
|Costard
|21
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC