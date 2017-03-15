History of The Susquehanna Trail

History of The Susquehanna Trail

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The York Daily Record

Last Saturday a nice crowd at Historic Wrightsville's Olde Town Night learned about the origins and myths of the... History of The Susquehanna Trail Last Saturday a nice crowd at Historic Wrightsville's Olde Town Night learned about the origins and myths of the... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2mIgVs4 The History of The Susquehanna Trail has quickly become my top requested local history presentation since the initial offering during September 2016. Before Interstate-83 the prominent north-south road in York County was the Susquehanna Trail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Park Service to burn parts of Gettysburga (Sep '16) 4 min Fitus T Bluster 5
News State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14) 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 19
gettysburg strippers? 12 hr Fitus T Bluster 3
Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer Tue Fitus T Bluster 11
News Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13) Tue Davenport 214
Professor Davenport Tue Fitus T Bluster 2
News Feces-filled bucket left at Adams County home, ... (Jul '15) Mar 20 Gettysburg Sausag... 86
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Syria
  2. Wall Street
  3. Wildfires
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,742,026

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC