Gettysburg police chief: Shredding do...

Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 31 Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Gettysburg Officer Brandi Cortesis filed the lawsuit Feb. 14 stating the borough and three officers had discriminated against her when she complained a coworker was sexually harrassing her. Chief Joseph Dougherty, Sgt.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) 3 hr Steve Gratman 627
News Gettysburg police chief: Shredding document wasa Sun Sleater 2
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time Sun Sleater 3
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Mar 31 LineDazzle 564
Davenport getting married. Mar 27 Glass of Port 9
News Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped Mar 27 Bobrick 7
Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer Mar 27 Bobrick 19
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Final Four
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,319 • Total comments across all topics: 280,051,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC