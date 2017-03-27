Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for t...

Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Hoof Beats

Gettysburg businessman David LeVan, who has twice failed in his attempt to bring a racino to Adams County near the historic Gettysburg battlefield, is making a third attempt according to a story on www.casinoconnectionac.com .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hoof Beats.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) 20 hr Pink Eye 623
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) 20 hr Davenport 563
Davenport getting married. Mon Glass of Port 9
News Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped Mon Bobrick 7
Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer Mon Bobrick 19
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Mar 25 Fitus T Bluster 40
News State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14) Mar 25 Fitus T Bluster 21
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. South Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,189 • Total comments across all topics: 279,904,109

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC