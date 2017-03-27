Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time
Gettysburg businessman David LeVan, who has twice failed in his attempt to bring a racino to Adams County near the historic Gettysburg battlefield, is making a third attempt according to a story on www.casinoconnectionac.com .
