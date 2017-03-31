Freedom Twp. moves casino meeting loc...

Freedom Twp. moves casino meeting location

Friday Mar 31 Read more: Evening Sun

Freedom Twp. moves casino meeting location The next government meeting scheduled to discuss a proposed casino and racetrack has been moved from its normal location Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2nItxkW Gettysburg businessman David LeVan speaks about his building proposal for a casino and racetrack in Freedom Township during a township supervisors meeting on March 8. The next government meeting to discuss the proposed Gettysburg-area casino and racetrack Mason-Dixon Downs has been moved from its normal location, according to a Freedom Township official Friday.

