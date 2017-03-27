Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburga

Female cop claims retaliation from Ge...

Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg

Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg Borough after lawsuit Gettysburg Borough, Chief Joseph Dougherty, Brandi Courtesis, Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://evesun.co/2np78XU Gettysburg's only female police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the borough and several officers for allegedly discriminating against her gender and retaliating against her after she complained of sexual harassment. Gettysburg Police Chief Joseph Dougherty is accused of allegedly shredding a document related to a federal lawsuit naming him and several other officers.

