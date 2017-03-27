Female cop claims retaliation from Ge...

Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg Borough after lawsuit

Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg Borough after lawsuit Gettysburg Borough, Chief Joseph Dougherty, Brandi Courtesis, Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2np78XU Gettysburg's only female police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the borough and several officers for allegedly discriminating against her gender and retaliating against her after she complained of sexual harassment. A Gettysburg police officer has told the judge in her federal gender discrimination lawsuit that retaliation against her has continued, and that a document bearing her name has been shredded since she filed the suit against the borough and three of its police officers.

