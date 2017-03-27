Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg Borough after lawsuit Gettysburg Borough, Chief Joseph Dougherty, Brandi Courtesis, Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2np78XU Gettysburg's only female police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the borough and several officers for allegedly discriminating against her gender and retaliating against her after she complained of sexual harassment. A Gettysburg police officer has told the judge in her federal gender discrimination lawsuit that retaliation against her has continued, and that a document bearing her name has been shredded since she filed the suit against the borough and three of its police officers.

