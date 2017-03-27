Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg Borough after lawsuit
Female cop claims retaliation from Gettysburg Borough after lawsuit Gettysburg Borough, Chief Joseph Dougherty, Brandi Courtesis, Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2np78XU Gettysburg's only female police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the borough and several officers for allegedly discriminating against her gender and retaliating against her after she complained of sexual harassment. A Gettysburg police officer has told the judge in her federal gender discrimination lawsuit that retaliation against her has continued, and that a document bearing her name has been shredded since she filed the suit against the borough and three of its police officers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Tue
|Pink Eye
|623
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|Tue
|Davenport
|563
|Davenport getting married.
|Mon
|Glass of Port
|9
|Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped
|Mon
|Bobrick
|7
|Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer
|Mon
|Bobrick
|19
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|Mar 25
|Fitus T Bluster
|40
|State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14)
|Mar 25
|Fitus T Bluster
|21
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC