East Stroudsburg Borough Manager reti...

East Stroudsburg Borough Manager retires Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
39 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

East Stroudsburg is losing its longtime municipal administrator. Borough Manager Jim Phillips announced his retirement last fall at the end of 22 years of service.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adams County man arrested on child pornography ... (Aug '15) 13 hr Fitus T Bluster 11
Davenport, why do you talk to yourself? 14 hr Fitus T Bluster 31
News Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14) 14 hr Fitus T Bluster 41
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) Thu Steve Gratman 559
News Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13) Thu Steve Gratman 202
News Gettysburg man arrested for child porn for seco... (May '13) Thu Steve Gratman 105
News Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14) Thu Steve Gratman 40
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Pakistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,168 • Total comments across all topics: 279,313,272

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC