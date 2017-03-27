Civil War Profiles - Back to Gettysbu...

Civil War Profiles - Back to Gettysburg: A personal memo

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Coastal Point

Nearly 30 years ago, while attending a course at the Army War College in Carlisle, Pa., I had the good fortune of participating in a "staff ride" at Gettysburg National Military Park. This was part of a leadership training program that featured the decisions that Northern and Southern commanders made during the three-day battle of Gettysburg.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Coastal Point.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12) 58 min Pink Eye 626
News Gettysburg (PA) racino proposed for third time 3 hr Costard 1
Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13) 4 hr LineDazzle 564
Davenport getting married. Mar 27 Glass of Port 9
News Police: Teen girl sexually assault, videotaped Mar 27 Bobrick 7
Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer Mar 27 Bobrick 19
News Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16) Mar 25 Fitus T Bluster 40
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Hong Kong
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,534 • Total comments across all topics: 279,954,125

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC