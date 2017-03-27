After merger, midstate law firm will grow to 78 lawyers
Barley Snyder announced the merger in a statement on Thursday and said that negotiations between the two firms lasted a couple of months. After the merger, Stonesifer and Kelley will be known as "Stonesifer and Kelley, a division of Barley Snyder."
