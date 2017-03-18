10,000+ attended dedication of Hanover's Civil War monument, "Thea
At one time, an impressive equestrian statue of a Union cavalry trooper from the Civil War stood in the middle of the... 10,000+ attended dedication of Hanover's Civil War monument, "The Picket" At one time, an impressive equestrian statue of a Union cavalry trooper from the Civil War stood in the middle of the... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nCsUY1 At one time, an impressive equestrian statue of a Union cavalry trooper from the Civil War stood in the middle of the town square/traffic roundabout in downtown Hanover, Pennsylvania, in southwestern York County. Shunted off to one side during a reconstruction/re-envisioning of the square, "The Picket" now silently stands guard in front of a storefront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sad history...showed incompetence of C + Y
|10 hr
|Not from DA burg
|26
|Park Service to burn parts of Gettysburga (Sep '16)
|10 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|5
|State: Gettysburg substitute teacher allegedly ... (Sep '14)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|19
|gettysburg strippers?
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|3
|Fitus T Bluster Epic Topix Spammer
|Tue
|Fitus T Bluster
|11
|Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13)
|Tue
|Davenport
|214
|Professor Davenport
|Tue
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC