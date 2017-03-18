10,000+ attended dedication of Hanover's Civil War monument, "Thea

10,000+ attended dedication of Hanove...

10,000+ attended dedication of Hanover's Civil War monument, "The Picket"

At one time, an impressive equestrian statue of a Union cavalry trooper from the Civil War stood in the middle of the... 10,000+ attended dedication of Hanover's Civil War monument, "The Picket" At one time, an impressive equestrian statue of a Union cavalry trooper from the Civil War stood in the middle of the... Check out this story on ydr.com: http://on-ydr.co/2nCsUY1 At one time, an impressive equestrian statue of a Union cavalry trooper from the Civil War stood in the middle of the town square/traffic roundabout in downtown Hanover, Pennsylvania, in southwestern York County. Shunted off to one side during a reconstruction/re-envisioning of the square, "The Picket" now silently stands guard in front of a storefront.

