The Mysterious Afterlives Of A Wax President
Lyndon B. Johnson shares a room with Admiral Farragut and an Amish schoolteacher in Western Pennsylvania. He also recently retired to Warm Springs, Georgia, and could possibly be hiding in a storage unit in Ohio with 21 other presidents.
