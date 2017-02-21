Review: The Shriver House Museum

Opportunities abound to explore every aspect of the fighting in Gettysburg, but chances to learn what the borough's 2,400 residents experienced are much rarer. Since 1996, the Shriver House Museum has provided an authentic setting for the story of one Gettysburg family, painstakingly restored as a private venture by Nancie and Del Gudmestad, who moved to Gettysburg in 1984.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.