Protesters aim to stop planned Mifflin House demo

There are 1 comment on the The York Daily Record story from Monday, titled Protesters aim to stop planned Mifflin House demo.

The stone farm house, which was a safe house for slaves on the Underground Railroad, could become an industrial site. Protesters aim to stop planned Mifflin House demolition The stone farm house, which was a safe house for slaves on the Underground Railroad, could become an industrial site.

Haldcu

Bowie, MD

#1 Yesterday
Is construction company owned by the same person who is the chairman of the Gettysburg Foundation?
