Mr. Ed faces more surgery

Mr. Ed faces more surgery

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chambersburg Public Opinion

Ed Gotwalt, founder of Mister Ed's Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium, faces more surgery as a result of injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 29, according to his granddaughter, Nicole Bucher. Mr. Ed faces more surgery ORRTANNA - Ed Gotwalt, founder of Mister Ed's Elephant Museum and Candy Emporium, faces more surgery as a result of injuries he received in a two-vehicle crash Jan. 29, according to his granddaughter, Nicole Bucher.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15) 1 hr Pink Eye 46
Davenport , is it true? 2 hr Pink Eye 13
Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12) 2 hr Pink Eye 82
News Protesters aim to stop planned Mifflin House demo 17 hr Haldcu 1
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) 23 hr Fitus T Bluster 8
News Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13) Mon Steve Gratman 198
News Gettysburg man pleads no contest in stabbing case (Dec '12) Sun Fitus T Bluster 33
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Adams County was issued at February 07 at 4:02PM EST

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. American Idol
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Kanye West
  5. NASA
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,130 • Total comments across all topics: 278,642,851

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC