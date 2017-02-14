MCAA 8th Graders visit Gettysburg and D.C.
Chris Jones: Greene Publishing, Inc. The Madison Creative Arts Academy 8th graders recently spent four days in Gettysburg, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greene Publishing, Inc..
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15)
|6 hr
|Pink Eye
|57
|Gettysburg Man Trashes PA State Capitol
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Gettysburg luring ELCO superintendent
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|2
|Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13)
|14 hr
|Davenport
|200
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|18 hr
|Costard
|558
|Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12)
|19 hr
|Costard
|95
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|19 hr
|Costard
|15
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC