Injured on duty, a trooper gets his m...

Injured on duty, a trooper gets his mobility back

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Feb 13 Read more: Evening Sun

When Pennsylvania State Police Sgt. Bob Bemis was struck by a car while helping with a vehicle fire March, 27, 2015.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13) 1 hr Davenport 202
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building 2 hr Davenport 23
Davenport, why do you talk to yourself? 6 hr Davenport 8
Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15) Mon Fitus T Bluster 69
Gettysburg Man Trashes PA State Capitol Mon Fitus T Bluster 13
Poll Who is your favorite Topix Gettysburg poster? (Mar '14) Feb 17 Papa Boner 62
Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep prove... Feb 17 Papa Boner 10
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Syria
  3. Pakistan
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Supreme Court
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Wall Street
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,161 • Total comments across all topics: 279,051,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC