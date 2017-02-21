Hometown Pride- Civil War Times April 2014

The sun was out, and the air was bright, clear and clean, but a bitter cold wind swept across Cemetery Hill at Gettysburg on November 23, 2013, during the rededication of the 1879 monument to Captain James H. Cooper's Battery B, 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery . That battery had been raised in Lawrence County, Pa., about midway up the western border of the state.

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.