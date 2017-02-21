Hometown Pride- Civil War Times April 2014
The sun was out, and the air was bright, clear and clean, but a bitter cold wind swept across Cemetery Hill at Gettysburg on November 23, 2013, during the rededication of the 1879 monument to Captain James H. Cooper's Battery B, 1st Pennsylvania Light Artillery . That battery had been raised in Lawrence County, Pa., about midway up the western border of the state.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13)
|13 min
|Fitus T Bluster
|205
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|1 hr
|Pink Eye
|27
|Davenport, why do you talk to yourself?
|Tue
|Davenport
|8
|Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|69
|Gettysburg Man Trashes PA State Capitol
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|13
|Who is your favorite Topix Gettysburg poster? (Mar '14)
|Feb 17
|Papa Boner
|62
|Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep prove...
|Feb 17
|Papa Boner
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC