Gettysburg wax museum featured on 'Late Show'
Gettysburg made late night television last week when a segment about a wax president auction aired on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert."
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davenport , is it true?
|22 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|14
|Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12)
|23 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|83
|Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15)
|Tue
|Pink Eye
|46
|Protesters aim to stop planned Mifflin House demo
|Mon
|Haldcu
|1
|Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|8
|Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13)
|Mon
|Steve Gratman
|198
|Gettysburg man pleads no contest in stabbing case (Dec '12)
|Feb 5
|Fitus T Bluster
|33
