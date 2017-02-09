Gettysburg luring ELCO superintendent

Gettysburg luring ELCO superintendent

Next Story Prev Story
21 min ago Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Wednesday night the Gettysburg Area School District invited parents to meet the final two superintendent candidates - one of which is Elco Superintendent Dave Zuilkoski, or "Dr. Z." According to the Gettysburg Area School District website, "The School Board invites parents, staff and community members to participate in the interview process to select the new Superintendent of the Gettysburg Area School District. On , the two final candidates will share their plans for entering the new position if selected, and take questions from the public."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Borovent readers enjoy Topix (Nov '12) 1 hr Pink Eye 85
Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15) 1 hr Pink Eye 49
News Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13) 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 199
News Protesters aim to stop planned Mifflin House demo 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 3
Davenport , is it true? 7 hr Fitus T Bluster 16
News Get a taste of Gettysburg at upcoming food tours (Mar '16) 12 hr Steve Gratman 9
News Gettysburg man pleads no contest in stabbing case (Dec '12) Feb 5 Fitus T Bluster 33
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Mexico
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,805 • Total comments across all topics: 278,703,058

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC