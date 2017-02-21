Gettysburg Anti-Capitalist Student Group Builds 'Trump Wall'
The Gettysburg College Anti-Capitalist Collective assembled a "Trump wall" made of paper boxes in the school's library labeled, "THIS IS THE WALL THAT TRUMP IS BUILDING."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Accuracy In Academia.
Comments
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building
|4 hr
|Pink Eye
|25
|Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13)
|8 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|203
|Davenport, why do you talk to yourself?
|Tue
|Davenport
|8
|Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15)
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|69
|Gettysburg Man Trashes PA State Capitol
|Mon
|Fitus T Bluster
|13
|Who is your favorite Topix Gettysburg poster? (Mar '14)
|Feb 17
|Papa Boner
|62
|Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep prove...
|Feb 17
|Papa Boner
|10
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC