Female cop: Gettysburg ignored harassment for years

Thursday Feb 23

Female cop: Gettysburg ignored harassment for years The only full-time female in the department is seeking damages from the Gettysburg Borough and three officers. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2lzbomU Gettysburg's only female police officer has filed a federal lawsuit against the borough and several officers for allegedly discriminating against her gender and retaliating against her after she complained of sexual harassment.

