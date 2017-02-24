District Court records for Adams County
District Court records for Adams County Carlos Robert Ferronato II, of no fixed address, DUI charges filed by Cumberland Township Police Department, waived for court. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2lDNWVu Jeremiah Lee Brown, of Biglerville, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police Department, waived for court.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Davenport, why do you talk to yourself?
|28 min
|Jung
|30
|Gettysburg professor arrested for arranging sex... (Aug '14)
|29 min
|Jung
|40
|Gettysburg Child Rape/Violent/Serious Crime List (Sep '13)
|16 hr
|Steve Gratman
|559
|Gettysburg man gets jail sentence, deemed viole... (Apr '13)
|17 hr
|Steve Gratman
|202
|Gettysburg man arrested for child porn for seco... (May '13)
|17 hr
|Steve Gratman
|105
|Two Gettysburg men could face more than 200 yea... (May '14)
|17 hr
|Steve Gratman
|40
|Gettysburg man charged with production of child... (Jul '16)
|20 hr
|Fitus T Bluster
|24
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC