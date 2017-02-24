District Court records for Adams County

District Court records for Adams County Carlos Robert Ferronato II, of no fixed address, DUI charges filed by Cumberland Township Police Department, waived for court. Check out this story on eveningsun.com: http://evesun.co/2lDNWVu Jeremiah Lee Brown, of Biglerville, terroristic threats, simple assault and harassment charges filed by Pennsylvania State Police Department, waived for court.

