Concern grows for bald eagle with leg trap attached to foot

This Sunday, Feb. 5, 2017, photo provided by Susan Boardman shows a bald eagle with a leg-hold trap clamped to a talon, struggling to fly near White Run stream about five miles southeast of Gettysburg, Pa., near Bonneauville, Pa. Bird-welfare volunteers were still trying to locate the bald eagle on Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2017, since eagles need their talons to hunt, eat, perch and defend themselves.

