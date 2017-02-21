Book Review: A Field Guide to Gettysburg

Book Review: A Field Guide to Gettysburg

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: HistoryNet

Union Lieutenant Frank Haskell was certain that a "comprehensive, complete" history of Gettysburg-a battle he called "greater than Waterloo"-would never be written. "A full account of the battle as it was," he wrote, "will never, can never be made."

Start the conversation, or Read more at HistoryNet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Gettysburg Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gettysburg convict faces new sex charges (Mar '13) 3 hr Pink Eye 208
News Gettysburg man breaks into Pa. Capitol building 18 hr Stevie G 28
Davenport, why do you talk to yourself? Feb 21 Davenport 8
Dine out for 19 cents (Mar '15) Feb 20 Fitus T Bluster 69
Gettysburg Man Trashes PA State Capitol Feb 20 Fitus T Bluster 13
Poll Who is your favorite Topix Gettysburg poster? (Mar '14) Feb 17 Papa Boner 62
Philadelphia has the highest rate of deep prove... Feb 17 Papa Boner 10
See all Gettysburg Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Gettysburg Forum Now

Gettysburg Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Gettysburg Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Gettysburg, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,422 • Total comments across all topics: 279,119,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC