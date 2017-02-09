Bald Eagle freed from leg trap in Leb...

Bald Eagle freed from leg trap in Lebanon County

Thursday Feb 9

On Wednesday afternoon, a hiker noticed the bald eagle entangled in a tree at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Facebook page. Wildlife officers believe this is the same eagle that was spotted near Gettysburg.

