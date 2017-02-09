Bald Eagle freed from leg trap in Lebanon County
On Wednesday afternoon, a hiker noticed the bald eagle entangled in a tree at Fort Indiantown Gap in Lebanon County, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission's Facebook page. Wildlife officers believe this is the same eagle that was spotted near Gettysburg.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
