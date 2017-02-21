A Monumental Lie: The Statue at 'Bloody Angle'
West of Hancock Avenue, just north of the Copse of Trees that marks the High Water Mark of the Confederacy, stands the monument of the 72nd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, topped by a statue of a member of the regiment gripping a musket by the barrel, as though he's about to club an unseen foe. That fearsome pose reflects the struggle that took place here along a low stone wall on July 3, 1863, during the climax of the Confederate attack remembered today as Pickett's Charge.
