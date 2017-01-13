Volunteers needed to remove wreaths a...

Volunteers needed to remove wreaths at cemetarya

The Sgt. Mac Foundation is looking for volunteers to assist in removing the Wreaths from the Gettysburg National Cemetery again this year.

