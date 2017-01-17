Donald Trump Trump imposes freeze on federal hiring Why Trump's CIA speech was simply inappropriate Drug lobby launches major ad blitz amid Trump criticism MORE has signed an executive order freezing all federal government hiring except for the military, making good on a promise from his campaign. The new president issued the order alongside two others on Monday morning - one to ban organizations from using American dollars for providing abortions and another withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.

