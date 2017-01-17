Trump imposes freeze on federal hiring
Donald Trump Trump imposes freeze on federal hiring Why Trump's CIA speech was simply inappropriate Drug lobby launches major ad blitz amid Trump criticism MORE has signed an executive order freezing all federal government hiring except for the military, making good on a promise from his campaign. The new president issued the order alongside two others on Monday morning - one to ban organizations from using American dollars for providing abortions and another withdrawing from the Trans-Pacific Partnership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blue and Gray Bar & Grill opens in Gettysburg (Apr '12)
|Sat
|Open to whatever
|214
|Guilty plea by Allentown man in $3M...
|Sat
|silly rabbit
|1
|Davenport, what are you going to do?
|Sat
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Gettysburg man found with empty heroin packets
|Fri
|Fitus T Bluster
|4
|Organized Criminal Gang Targeting Gettysburg Ar... (May '12)
|Jan 19
|Stimpy
|621
|Local family caught after 3 year crime spree (Jan '15)
|Jan 19
|Fitus T Bluster
|18
|Casino coming to Gettysburg
|Jan 19
|Stimpy
|20
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC