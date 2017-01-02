'Tiny Tim' surgery successful

'Tiny Tim' surgery successful

The surgery scheduled Monday for 'Tiny Tim,' a six-week-old kitten found by the Adams County SPCA with shrapnel in his elbow, was successful.

