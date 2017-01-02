'Tiny Tim' surgery successful
The surgery scheduled Monday for 'Tiny Tim,' a six-week-old kitten found by the Adams County SPCA with shrapnel in his elbow, was successful. 'Tiny Tim' surgery successful The surgery scheduled Monday for 'Tiny Tim,' a six-week-old kitten found by the Adams County SPCA with shrapnel in his elbow, was successful.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Evening Sun.
Add your comments below
Gettysburg Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Coming soon: Kangaroo jerky in Gettysburg
|Mon
|Costard
|21
|Gettysburg Man Charged with Armed Robbery of Ph...
|Mon
|Costard
|16
|Father-daughter team performs in 'Christmas Carol'
|Sun
|Davenport
|9
|Woman accused of animal cruelty, danes, goats a...
|Dec 29
|Steve Gratman
|3
|Help 'Tiny Tim' get needed surgery
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|1
|Main Street Gettysburg needs help filling deficit
|Dec 29
|Fitus T Bluster
|6
|Dammit
|Dec 28
|Fitus T Bluster
|9
Find what you want!
Search Gettysburg Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC